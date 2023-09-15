













In addition to revealing the release date for Final Fantasy VII: RebirthSquare Enix announced that between the remake and the delivery of Intergrade, about 7 million copies have been sold to date, including physical and digital formats.

The advance of FFVII Rebirth It shows us the characters of the series such as Cloud, Aerith, Barret, Tifa and the enormous world that is in danger and that you must rescue. This group of companions will team up with Yuffie, an elite member of Wutai, Red XIII and Cat Sight, a feline robot who sits on top of her giant moogle.

Source: Square Enix

This group of heroes must chase Sephirot who is roaming around the planet causing havoc. It’s worth noting that as you explore, you’ll have the opportunity to travel through large iconic settings from the original game. This last detail will serve to expand the story of this video game.

The three worlds of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in a special illustration by Tetsuya Nomura

Square Enix also released special art of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in which we can see the three worlds that form the axis of the story with Sephirot in the middle representing the instigator of the events of the past, while Cloud and Zack represent the destinies that Sephirot broke.

Yoshinori Kitase states that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be enjoyed alone and will follow the events that occur after our heroes escape Midgar. Even Tetsuya Nomura states that this installment covers the part from when the players escape from Midgar to the mid-game part of the original game. This, however we see it, is enough.

Source: Square Enix

We will have three additional editions: A standard one that costs 69.99 USD, a deluxe one that will cost 99.99 USD that comes with a disc, art book and a metal case and the collector’s edition that costs 349.99 dollars that includes a statue of Sephirot, the contents of the deluxe edition and much more.

Digitally you can find a package with Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at 99.99 USD or a deluxe digital edition that comes with Reborth and its extra content plus Intergrade. Excited about these announcements? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news

