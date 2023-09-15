Colonel Matviychuk named Odessa and Nikolaev as the immediate targets of the Russian army

The immediate target of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in the special military operation (SVO) zone is Odessa and Nikolaev, says military expert retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the first action of the Russian army after the end of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“No one has canceled the active phase of hostilities. Goals set by the president [России Владимиром Путиным], must be achieved. They can only be achieved by the offensive of the Russian army,” said Matviychuk, speaking about the first step of the country’s Armed Forces after the end of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Our immediate goal is Odessa, Nikolaev, and the final goal is the acceptance of surrender in Kyiv Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel

Earlier, a diplomat from France said that Ukraine had no more than 45 days left to continue the counteroffensive. Then the attacks should stop.

He noted that the active actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will probably end “at the end of October or beginning of November.” First of all, according to the diplomat, such an outcome will be affected by worsening weather.