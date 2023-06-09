













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth leaves Midgar and leaves in early 2024

It is worth noting that, throughout the little more than 3 minutes of progress, it was already possible to appreciate a little more thoroughly of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The video even begins with Midgar in ruins and our heroes on a stretcher. But did that really happen?

The first thing we notice in the preview is that it is possible to appreciate the world that awaits us in a much broader way. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Even Aerith is surprised by the green of nature.

On the other hand, we could not say if this will be an open world as is, but it is noted that the exploration will certainly be extensive. We can even appreciate much more of the chocobos’ habitat. One detail that we should not lose sight of is that they mention that Cloud was never in NIbleheim 5 years ago in the story.

Even why Sephiroth is still alive and why he came back now is also handled.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes over your hard drive and will come on 2 discs

In addition to seeing new double attacks within the latest trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirtha detail that looks spectacular, we also have to point out a detail that we must not lose sight of.

ffvii rebirth It will come on 2 discs, this means that, at least, the game can weigh more than 100 GB, which means taking up a lot of space on the PS5 hard drive. We would have to think about putting a Nvem M.2 with more space to solve the space.

The advance ends when Sephiroth attacks a young Tifa and comes the announcement that the game will be released until the beginning of 2024 and with two discs.