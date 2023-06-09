













Sand Land, from the creator of Dragon Ball, will have its adaptation to video games

Sand Land It will be a multiplatform delivery available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The release date is not yet revealed, however, also will have a film whose release date contemplates the month of August 2023.

The trailer for Sand Land presents us with the general premise and allows us to see the design and style outline of the characters, in which we will immediately recognize the essence of the creator of dragonballAkira Toriyama.

Sand Land It will take place in a desert full of mysteries and dangerous creatures. from which we will have to escape or try to finish. It also presents us with a world that allows us to see humans, demons and machines in the midst of a desolate environment.

The couple of protagonists will immerse themselves in an adventure like no other, embraced by a gloomy desert.

About Sand Land

It is a manga work written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. It was launched in 2000. Its publication was issued from June to September.

The work gathers only fourteen short chapters.

Sand Land tells the Sci Fi style story in which a post-apocalyptic world is about to disappear due to lack of water. Because of this, Lao, a human who is the head of a village, will join forces with Beelzebub, the prince of demons.

Together they will cross the dangerous desert in search of a promised spring. The characters will refresh us with the essence and classic fun of the popular mangaka Akira Toriyama.

