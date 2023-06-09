Following a series of cryptic clues, Square Enix officially revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in Summer Game Festestablishing a launch window for “early 2024” and revealing that the physical edition will be divided into two discs. Resuming the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake and the remake of core crisis from last year, the trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth shown in Summer Game Fest finally it showed the group outside the walls of Midgar, riding chocobos and discussing where Cloud has been for the last five years. He also confirmed that Red XIII will be a playable character this time around, with a brief appearance by Yuffie.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been highly anticipated by fans since the surprising finale of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It was first revealed during the event Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Stream from last year, with a release date originally set for 2023.

Square Enix had previously said it was going as planned for this year, but this trailer now confirms it’s coming early next year. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the story started by Final Fantasy VII Remakewhich took place primarily within Midgar.

The sequel takes the plot beyond the Shinra capital and into the outside world. It is the second game in a planned trilogy, and development on the third game is already underway. Square Enix has been revealing various details about the long-awaited sequel throughout the week, confirming, among other things, that its world will offer a “high degree of freedom” and that new characters will join the game.

All of this led to the big reveal in Summer Game Fest, which happened today. This year promises to be important for final fantasy in general, since final fantasy 16 is scheduled to be released on June 22nd and the closed beta of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis start today. As to Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwe are still waiting for a definitive release date, but we should receive more information soon.

Via: Youtube

