Bomb announcements were expected during the Summer Game Fest 2023, and the fans can be fully satisfied. Among the various video games shown, one of the most interesting is definitely Spider Man 2exclusive Playstation 5 whose release date has been announced!

But let’s proceed step by step. Insomniac showed two new screenshots taken from the gameplay of Spider Man 2one of which offers insight into the importance of cooperation between Miles Morales And Peter Parker will have within the game. In addition, a short gameplay video was shown in which it is shown Miles in the role of Venomharnessing incredible new powers in frantic combat.

At the end of the space dedicated to Spider Man 2an exponent of Insomniac has dropped a real bomb, revealing what is the official release date of the highly anticipated spider-man video game, which will arrive on Playstation 5 next October 20, 2023.