During the transmission dedicated to FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, SQUARE ENIX showed a preview clip of FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISISthe next title in the series to come on iOS And Android during this 2022.

This is a short video from the game’s opening movie that shows us a bunch of SOLDIER arguing aboard a military transport helicopter. Let’s see it below.

FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS – Clip from the opening movie

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu