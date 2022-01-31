Negotiations between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin may be postponed to February 1. This was announced by the representative of the head of parliament Max Blaine, reports RIA News.

The conversation between the heads of state will take place by telephone. According to Johnson himself, he will try to call Putin as soon as possible. “I will talk to President Putin as soon as I can,” Johnson said.

On January 29, the press service of the head of the British government announced the intention of the heads of state to hold telephone conversations “in the coming days.”

According to TASS, in addition to a telephone conversation with Putin, Johnson plans to “make a trip to the region in the coming days.” An informed source in British government circles said that we are talking about Eastern Europe. However, he did not specify which country the prime minister intends to visit.