Final Fantasy Tactics could really make a comeback, considering that Yasumi Matsunodesigner of the original, responded to a fan asking about the possibility of a remaster with a very specific questionwhich suggests that the game is actually in development.

The user V2 reported on Twitter that “many fans of Final Fantasy Tactics can’t wait for the rumored remaster to be announced”, to which Matsuno himself replied in a rather bizarre way, with a question that almost seems to confirm the works ongoing: “If we do the remaster, you think it’s better weaken Thunder God Cidwhich was accused of destroying the balance?”

It’s obviously not a direct answer and can’t be taken as confirmation, but a question like that means that, at the very least, a new version of Final Fantasy Tactics seems to have been in the minds of Square Enix developers for quite some time now. , complete with design doubts already defined.

Note that Matsuno talks about remasters and not remakes, as well as the user to whom he replied directly. In fact, the rumors about a possible Final Fantasy Tactics remaster have been circulating for years now, starting from the famous leak of the 2021 Nvidia GeForce NOW document that has become a real myth in the field of rumors.

The speech then continued with the user who asked to lower the power of the Thunder God Cid, at least by the “Chuck Norris level” at which it was in the original, with Matsuno thanking for the feedback.

Last February, Jason Schreier reported that Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster is on its way, and it is a rather reliable source, in fact.