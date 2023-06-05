At one o’clock last morning, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that this Sunday “the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front towards the southern part of Donetsk.” According to the statement, the Ukrainian troops “were unsuccessful and their losses in this direction amounted to more than 250 troops. “The 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades of the strategic reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the support of other military units and subunits participated in the offensive,” said the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov.

According to his account, on the Ukrainian side, “a total of six mechanized battalions and two tank battalions” fought. “The enemy’s objective was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable sector of the front, as believed by the Ukrainian forces,” Konashenkov said, adding that, in addition to the 250 casualties suffered, “the Ukrainian army lost 16 tanks, three infantry tanks and 21 armored combat vehicles. It is also reported that the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, “was throughout the operation in one of the forward command posts.”

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, however, has described the information from the Russian Ministry of Defense in relation to what happened yesterday in the Donetsk area as a “psychological-informative operation”, without detailing anything else except that the Russian casualties amounted to 410 effective.

For his part, the spokesman for the Russian-controlled Administration of the annexed part of the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, Vladimir Rogov, reported that on Sunday afternoon, the Ukrainian Army “tried to break through in the direction of Zaporizhia in the area from the Vremevsky cornice. According to Rogov’s report, the Ukrainian forces “advanced 400 meters, but the Russian troops pushed them back. The main battles took place near the towns of Novodarovka, Rovnopol and Vremievka».

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states in its latest report that “on June 4, Ukrainian forces carried out local ground attacks and achieved limited tactical success in the western part of the Donetsk region and the eastern part of the Zaporizhia region.

Russian military bloggers have acknowledged in their Telegram accounts that Ukrainian troops “attacked in the direction of Priutnoye (15 kilometers southwest of Velika Novoselka) and Makarievka (4 kilometers southwest of Velika Novoselka) and captured Novodarivka (14 kilometers southwest of Velika Novoselka). from Bolshaya Novoselka) and Neskúchnoye (2 kilometers southwest of Bolshaya Novoselka)”. Some bloggers are also reporting that Ukrainian forces “broke through the first Russian defense line in Zaporizhia and advanced three kilometers”, assertions that the ISW said this morning had no visual confirmation. Reports also indicate that Russian troops have lost their positions in Levádnoye, 18 kilometers southwest of Bolshaya Novoselka, although it is not clear whether this happened precisely yesterday or before. There were also, according to the bloggers, Ukrainian “limited counterattacks” in the Malaya Tokmachka area, 28 kilometers southeast of Guliaipolie, and that Russian aircraft stopped the incursion with bombing.

On the other hand, according to Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, attacked for two weeks now by pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans with the support of the Ukrainian Army, he has just assured that last night the area suffered a new bombardment with drones that reached a power installation and injured one person. Gladkov affirms that, during the whole weekend, in his region “519 shells fell in the areas of Shebekino, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Bezludovka, two women died as a result of the shelling.” Likewise, the governor of the Russian region of Kaluga, Vladislav Shapsha, reports the fall of two drones on the M-3 highway, which connects Moscow with the Ukrainian border. They fell at kilometers 283 and 299, about 120 kilometers southwest of the city of Kaluga. There were no detonations, but the road has been cut.