Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster from today it is also available on Nintendo Switch and PS4 (also on PS5 via backwards compatibility). To celebrate the debut on digital stores, Square Enix has released the launch trailer, which pays homage to the first chapters of this long-lived saga.

The Pixel Remaster series includes the main games from Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy VI with various improvements, but without affecting the original spirit that characterizes them. The PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will boast unique features, including the ability to switch between rearranged and original soundtracks and choose screen text fonts. It will also be possible to disable random encounters altogether and adjust the multipliers of the experience gained.

Digital versions of all Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games can be purchased individually on the PlayStation Store and the Switch eShop (11.99 euros for Final Fantasy I and II, 17.99 euros for the other games) or within the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle package (74.99 euros).

Anyone who purchases one or more games by May 25, 2023 will receive two thematic wallpapers on Nintendo Switch or a theme and avatar on PS4 corresponding to the game or games purchased. Those who purchase the complete series bundle by May 25, 2023 will receive the 12 themed wallpapers on Nintendo Switch or all the themes and avatars included in the individual games on PS4, i.e. a total of 6 themes and 6 avatars.