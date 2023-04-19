There is little time left until one of the most anticipated games of the year is finally released, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sequel to what many consider the latest masterpiece of the saga in terms of video games. And while the title is released this Friday, some of the players already want to pre-download it on consoles and also pc.

As is well known, new generation games tend to be larger files than those that can be run on platforms such as Playstation 4 and Xbox One, and indeed, the size of this game is quite large, approximately 139 GB. Which far exceeds even the big releases that came on previous consoles.

This information was shared by a user of Twitterwho got a screenshot from some journalist who is already playing it on the console xbox series x.

(Update) Unfortunately you can’t pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just yet 140 GB on Xbox Series X

44GB on Xbox Series S It’s my bad, I saw the screenshots and thought it was available. I jumped the gun 😔 It’s was most likely a screenshot share by someone reviewing the game pic.twitter.com/3XfhBPiDcJ — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) April 19, 2023

Remember that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the 28th of April. Advance download on digital versions starts on April 26.

Via: sportskeeda

editor’s note: We’d better get used to the fact that all the big next-gen releases weigh like this, it’s absurd, but it could also happen with even Final Fantasy XV or Spider-Man 2. We’ll see if this becomes the standard.