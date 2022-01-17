Final Fantasy 7 Remake allows you to play with various characters, but not with Red XIII, the talking canid that the protagonists meet at the end of the game. Now, however, one mod allows you to control Red XIII, albeit with some limitations.

The creator of the mod, available on Nexus Mod at this address, explains that this mod makes Red XIII controllable in Chapter 17. The character will receive experience points and level up with the rest of the team.

There are several though problems. First of all, his portrait is replaced by that of other characters, depending on the menu. It is also not possible to change its Materia and its equipment: it is only possible to do this with a save editor. Additionally, Red XIII has infinite life points and can’t charge ATB, meaning he can’t use any abilities, spells or items. However, if you move on to other characters on the team, Red XIII will automatically use skills and healing magic. Even outside of battle, you can’t use items or spells on him.

Red XIII from Final Fantasy 7 Remake

There is also a segment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake during which Red XIII is separated from the group. Nevertheless, it will be possible to continue using it in the team, without causing damage to the game. Finally, it is possible to force the presence of the character in the party also in other chapters through the chapter selector and the use of a save editor. If so, Red XIII will be at level 35 on easy or normal difficulty, or level 50 on hard mode. However, the experience points are not canceled and therefore the character, after defeating a single enemy, will level up or down according to the amount of experience points in his possession.

Basically, the mod serves to be able to try to fight with Red XIII within Final Fantasy 7 Remake and see how his basic attacks work, pad in hand, but not much more.

Finally, if you are looking for mods, here is our article in which we suggest the best mods of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC.