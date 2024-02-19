Recently, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) announced news for all workers in the formal sector in Mexico.

It was through its official social media accounts where the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) announced that, starting in 2024, when it will begin to lend more money so that workers in the formal sector can buy their own home.

According to what is detailed in the official account of social network X of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT), starting this year The maximum amounts for the purchase of housing, individually, will be up to 2 million 716 thousand pesos.

However, according to the publication made on the aforementioned virtual platform, In the event that a worker combines his credit with that of another person, the financing will reach up to 4 million 889 thousand pesos.

Infonavit makes this IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT to workers that will change their lives/Photo: Infonavit

“We increased the maximum amounts of our credits. Now, individually we lend you up to 2 million 716 thousand pesos to buy a house or land, but if you combine your financing with another person you can obtain up to 4 million 889 thousand pesos,” you can read in the post published on the official account of the aforementioned federal Mexican organization.

Let's join credits, another alternative to increase Infonavit credit

For its part, it should be taken into consideration that another of the alternatives that INFONAVIT has to increase the amount of credit for the purchase of a home is the tool “Let's join credits”what does it consist of?

As detailed on the official website of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT), with Unamos credits, workers in the formal sector in Mexico can, as its name indicates, join your credit with another person who also contributes to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and, in this way, obtain financing of up to 4 million 889 thousand 402 pesos to buy your own home.

It should be noted that under the “Let's Join Credits” modality, INFONAVIT allows the worker to join their credit with whoever they want, whether their family, friends or partner, it is not a requirement that they be married, in the latter case.

Requirements to join credits

The Requirements to access Unamos credits from INFONAVIT are the following:

*Have a current employment relationship.

*Comply with the prequalification points. Check if you are eligible in My Infonavit Account.

*Take the online course “Know More to Decide Better”.