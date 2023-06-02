













Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Development is going smoothly and the launch is about to be revealed

The second part of the trilogy that begins with Final Fantasy VII Remakeis still in development and it seems that work is being done to advance enough to announce at least a launch window.

The following was commented:

“Development is proceeding smoothly and as planned. We are currently working to set a release date for the game.”exposed in a statement Yoshinori Kitase, its producer.

However, it seems that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it would have to come out this winter as an exclusive to Sony’s next-generation console.

Source: Square Enix

We recommend: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will have most of the memorable moments of the original

About Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

“It aspires to be a much bigger and more ambitious game than the first installment, both in size and scale; the maps aim to be more open to give us greater freedom of movement. In addition, the promise not to cut a single one of the original locations is kept. It ensures a wide variety of environments. In addition, although it will have changes, it seems that the script will not be left unanswered for a single one of all those moments that made the seventh installment of Final Fantasy the legend of the medium that it is today. The remake will allow us to bring them to life in a new way as we try to unravel their new mysteries.”

The new installment promises a lot, fans are waiting with high expectations for the winter premiere.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.