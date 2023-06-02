Friday, June 2, 2023
Dead | Composer Kaija Saariaho has died

June 2, 2023
in World Europe
Kaija Saariaho has died at the age of 70 at her home in Paris, her family says.

Composer and Academician of Arts Kaija Saariaho has died at the age of 70. His family will tell you about it on Facebook. According to the family, Saariaho slept off peacefully at home in Paris on Friday morning.

In February 2021, Saariaho was diagnosed with brain cancer, which was found to be incurable. In their press release, the family says that the tumors did not affect his cognitive functions until the last stage of the disease.

Saariaho, surnamed Laakkonen, was born in October 1952 in Helsinki. Saariaho, who composed operas among other things, was one of the most famous contemporary Finnish composers.

The news is updated.

