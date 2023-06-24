Final Fantasy 16 it’s a game for everyone: this seems to be the message behind the new one trailer of the game, not surprisingly titled “Welcome to Final Fantasy 16”, which features several famous athletes and sportsmenall strictly passionate about video games.

They range from the Canadian footballer Alphonso Davies to the basketball player Angel Reese, from the Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly to the American football player George Kittle, passing through the WWE superstar Xavier Woods, the gymnast Suni Lee, the Brazilian footballer Gabriel Martinelli and the English Alessia Russo.

In short, a respectable team to promote the characteristics and peculiarities which made Final Fantasy 16 one of the games in the series with the highest Metacritic average, as well as obviously an extraordinary success.

While waiting for the official numbers from Square Enix, a well-known analyst claims that Final Fantasy 16 will push PS5 sales thanks to its extraordinary qualities and its nature of top notch exclusive for the Sony console.

You read our Final Fantasy 16 review, right?