The Snitch may have revealed the exit date from Final Fantasy 16which will probably be officially announced at The Game Awards 2022. Through the usual coded message, in this case a sort of poem, the well-known leaker seems to indicate the June 22, 2023 for the launch of the game.

“In the solitude of the night / a light blinded my eyes / twenty-two grains of sand / and a crystal that protected me / six nations divided / a common language”, reads the enigmatic post that some users believe they have deciphered and which would describe the contents of the new trailer.

After that, as we know, Naoki Yoshida will be at TGA 2022 for a special announcement on Final Fantasy 16 and therefore everything comes back, or so it seems: the possibilities that the release date will be revealed during the event hosted by Geoff Keighley are concrete.

Indeed the news that the release date of Final Fantasy 16 will be revealed later this year was reported by the Japanese magazine Famitsu last month, apparently based on statements from the development team.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for the ceremony of The Game Awards 2022, which will be held in a few days, on December 8, and which promises several important announcements in addition to the one relating to the Square Enix title.