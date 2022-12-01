Income and taxes | The taxman’s extensive statistics released: Compare your income with the residents of your own zip code area

The median income of people living in Espoo’s Westend is almost twice the median income of Finns. With HS’s calculator, you can compare your own income with the income of the residents of your zip code area.

Finns the median income is growing nicely, according to the extensive statistics published by the Tax Administration on Thursday. The median describes well the average income of Finns, because the median means the middle of the population.

According to the tax authorities’ statistics, the median taxable income of Finns in 2021 was around 26,300 euros. Income includes both earnings and capital income.

In the tax year 2020, the income was 25,500 euros.

Income data from 2014 to 2014 can be found in the taxman’s database. Since then, the median taxable income of Finns has increased by 13.7 percent.

At the same time, the taxable income of the top 10 percent has increased by 15.3 percent. The highest income 10 percent was reached in 2021, when taxable income exceeded 60,700 euros. Even in 2014, he reached the top tenth with an income of around 52,640 euros.

Average according to the taxman’s statistics, the highest-income Finns live in Espoo’s Westend postal code area 02160.

The median taxable income of those living in Westend was approximately EUR 50,200 in the tax year 2021. The corresponding income for the people of Westend was 48,600 euros a year earlier. The median income of the residents of Kirkkonummi’s Sundsberg (02450) was around 48,500 euros, and of the residents of Espoo’s Friisilä (02240) around 48,300 euros.

The taxman’s statistics reveal that the highest earners in Finland are heavily concentrated in Uusimaa and especially in the capital region.

Outside of Uusimaa, the residents with the highest incomes, measured by median taxable income, can be found in Oulu’s HIukkavaara (90670). The median income of residents there was 39,100 euros last year.

People from Verona measured by income, the residents with the highest incomes are also in Espoo’s Westend. There, to get into the highest-earning tenth requires a taxable income of at least 183,500 euros. The residents of Espoo’s Suvisaaristo (02380) rise above Westend if total income is used as a measure. There, to get into the highest-earning tenth requires a taxable income of at least 204,720 euros.

Measured by income in Verona, the highest-income population in the Suvisaaristo can be reached with an income of 176,200 euros, and in Kaartinkaupungi, Helsinki (00130), with an income of around 164,000 euros.

The taxman according to statistics, when comparing age groups, Finns born in the 1970s paid the most income taxes.

A total of 7.9 billion euros were paid into the state coffers from their earnings and capital income. That is 285 million euros more than those born in the 1960s.

In total, the state collected 35.1 billion in income taxes.

The news is updated.

Edit December 1, 2022 at 11:07 a.m.: In the story, for the sake of consistency, the overall income has been changed to taxable income.