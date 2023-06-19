With the pre-load of Final Fantasy 16 available from June 29, 2023, check out the precise dimensions with regard to download and installand they seem slightly minors compared to what had been previously reported, demonstrating a certain optimization of the space required.

In fact, we had seen some gargantuan dimensions for Final Fantasy 16, which previously exceeded the 100 GB threshold reaching around 125 GB, but it is clear that Square Enix has managed to compress the files a bit, given that the download reported by PlayStation Game Size is now of 90.18GB.

It is not yet an official source, but it is considered very reliable with regards to this kind of information, given that the Twitter account in question carries out a datamining of the PlayStation Store to obtain the information in question.

The game is considered in the version 1,000,000therefore without the day one patch yet which was later announced by Square Enix in recent days, contrary to the lack of need for an update that had previously been reported by the publisher.

The latter will require the download of about 300 MB, therefore it will not change the total size of the game on the SSD that much. Precisely with regard to these, it has recently emerged that Final Fantasy 16 was initially planned on two discs, but the developers then managed to compress the dimensions a bit.