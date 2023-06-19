Accident in Casal Palocco, the phones of the 5 boys aboard the Lamborghini were seized, the reason and what is happening

The dynamics ofaccident in Casal Palocco, which took place last Wednesday 14 June, is still being examined by the police. In these hours, however, the investigators are trying to understand many aspects of this episode, which unfortunately led to the premature loss of a 5-year-old boy.

The agents immediately started the investigations of the case. The first thing they want to understand through kinetic analysis is that there speed to which the five boys aboard the Lamborghini Urus.

The founder of the group called “The Borderline”is called Matthew Di Pietro and it was he who was driving the large-engined car. From routine checks, the police discovered who he was positive for cannabinoids.

The investigators also seized all the phones of the 5 youtubers. This is because from their social channel they are about 50 videos disappeared. But they want to understand if they have also erased them from their parents’ memory mobile phones.

From what emerged the boys, with the hope of increasing followers, were doing a challenge, called: “Living 50 hours in a Lamborghini!” For this they were filming every instant inside that car.

Consequently, those Images could help law enforcement to clarify the whole dynamic.

Accident in Casal Palocco: what happened

The events occurred on the day of Wednesday 14th Junein the Casal Pallocco district, which is located in the city of Rome. Precisely along via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara.

The boy, who was only 5 years old, was aboard the Smart driven by his mother. There was also the with them 4 year old little sister. They had just gotten out of the kindergarten end-of-year party and were probably getting back to home.

However, the Lamborghini hit them while they were trying to turn at a side crossbar swept up. The clash was so strong that the small engine was thrown several meters. The doctors with the hope of saving the life of little Manuel Proietti, transported him to the hospital, but this is where he breathed his last.