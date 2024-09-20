According to a recent rumor, the imminent start of shipments of MacBook Air M4 and iPad displays would suggest a release in early 2025.
Over the past few days, following the It’s Glowtime event, Apple has revamped much of its current lineup of devices, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Prothe fourth generation of AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10 and much more, available from today on the Italian market and throughout the world. In the meantime, the first rumors have already begun regarding the Apple devices coming out in the early 2025: let’s discover them together in detail.
MacBook Air M4 and base iPad: Release in early 2025?
Analyst Ross Young would have in fact indicated that shipments of displays for the new MacBook Air with M4 chip And iPad 10.9-inch diagonal will probably start from the month of October.
These would include MacBook Air models with M4 chips respectively 13 and 15 inches diagonal. As we know from previous experiences, the display shipments suggest an almost imminent launch of the devices in question. This would therefore mean a release of the respective devices in the early 2025.
Apple’s Near Future: iPad mini 7 and MacBook Pro M4
The models arriving in the next few months would not end here: among the devices expected from Apple we remember in fact iPad mini 7which will presumably be announced during a hypothetical new event in October, in conjunction with the presentation of the new MacBook Pro with M4 chipperfectly in line with what happened last year. The new iPad mini 7 could finally implement the A17 chipin addition to mounting a battery with a larger capacity than previous generations.
This processor would therefore suggest support for the new features of AppleIntelligencethe company’s proprietary artificial intelligence. Clearly at the moment these are just pure and simple suppositions, which will have to find an official confirmation (or denial) from the Cupertino company. All we can do is wait for further updates on the matter from Applewhich we are sure will not be long in arriving over the next few weeks.
