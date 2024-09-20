Over the past few days, following the It’s Glowtime event, Apple has revamped much of its current lineup of devices, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Prothe fourth generation of AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10 and much more, available from today on the Italian market and throughout the world. In the meantime, the first rumors have already begun regarding the Apple devices coming out in the early 2025: let’s discover them together in detail.

MacBook Air M4 and base iPad: Release in early 2025? Analyst Ross Young would have in fact indicated that shipments of displays for the new MacBook Air with M4 chip And iPad 10.9-inch diagonal will probably start from the month of October. New MacBook Air M4 (unofficial render) These would include MacBook Air models with M4 chips respectively 13 and 15 inches diagonal. As we know from previous experiences, the display shipments suggest an almost imminent launch of the devices in question. This would therefore mean a release of the respective devices in the early 2025.