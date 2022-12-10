Final Fantasy 16 finally has a release date and that means various things. One is the fact that the game has an official cover or rather two official coversone for the market Japanese and one for the market international. What’s your favourite?

You can see the two covers just below, shared via ResetErawhere a user survey is underway to decide which is the western public’s favourite.

The first cover of Final Fantasy 16 that we show you is that international, i.e. the one with Clove “melted” with the Ifrit on fire and his little brother, Joshua, in the center looking towards the viewer. In the background we can see a city, but mostly it’s covered in smoke. The name of the game is above and in black, but is partially covered by the artwork.

Final Fantasy 16 international cover

The second cover, below, is instead that Japanese. This is the most famous image of Final Fantasy 16, with Clive in the center, at the bottom, behind the name of the game written in white. Immediately behind our protagonist we see Phoenix and Ifrit who are about to serve and in the background there is one of the cities of the game, with its own Crystal immediately behind it and a sky dotted with clouds.





Japanese cover of Final Fantasy 16

Both covers are very nice, in our opinion, but which is your favourite? On ResetEra the public, at the time of writing this news, is equally divided between those who prefer the Japanese one and those who prefer the Western one. A portion of gamers think both are cool and a small amount of users say that the cover should have a white background with the name of the game and nothing else.

We also remind you that Final Fantasy 16 makes you fight with a dog, he will be the only ally to give orders to.