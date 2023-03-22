The gaming industry has become a markedly complicated one. The steps that big publishers take when it comes to multimillion-dollar productions must be very careful in the face of an increasingly vocal audience, which simply has no qualms about making it clear to one voice that something doesn’t seem right. Despite the above, the business usually has priority and if it is seen that a certain practice is paying dividends, they will insist on carrying it out even if the community does not agree. These types of actions are varied and very constant, to the point of becoming inexplicable how they have such a negative connotation and still continue to be done. In an exercise of reflection, we have thought about five specific things that practically all gamers hate, but that companies continue to do and apparently will continue to do.

constant internet connection

The preservation of video games has become one of the most interesting and talked about topics in recent years. What will happen in the future to all those titles that are tied to a remote server when it goes down? Well, despite the fact that, in effect, many games are simply going to disappear without further ado, a large part of the companies are still totally clinging to creating games that depend on a constant Internet connection; that is, if your console or PC is not connected to a network, the title in question simply does not run. Perhaps this is understandable for totally online multiplayer experiences, but for example, cases like that of Gran Turismo 7 they are simply inexplicable. Why does a game that I want to play alone in the traditional way have to ask another computer for permission to work? Terrible practice that we hope will end soon.

Microtransactions

We all know perfectly well that making video games is extremely expensive. The risk of launching any title is latent and if it doesn’t work, it could mean the end of a study and even of a complete publisher. For this reason, the industry has explored new business models and ways to monetize its products. One of the most controversial are the famous microtransactions, payments that seem insignificant but are constantly requested from the user. This practice makes all the sense in the world in the so-called free to play, because whoever made that “free” game has to live on something. Things get complicated when even in games that one has already paid for in a normal way, they start to put up barriers to access certain content in exchange for more real money. This way of generating income feels cheap and extremely abusive, but even so, it is something that we continue to see often.

Sell ​​the games by parts

As we already told you, the industry is looking for different ways to make the publication of games more viable, which of course requires a strong investment that is often not available. One of the most prolific ideas of a few years ago, but fortunately, it seems that it is finally going away, was to sell games in parts. Yeah, casting them like they’re some kind of TV series where every so often, you’re given a new episode. The above sounded great to someone, but in practice, the truth is that it never worked. The idea of ​​having to wait to continue playing was truly terrible and it was obvious that it was just a way to finance a project that was still being worked on. On the one hand, it is understood the intention of not risking as much with large projects, but on the other, it simply did not make sense to be selling a clearly incomplete product.

season passes

Currently the industry lives somewhat obsessed with making games more durable, that is, turning a single title into a kind of service that users are consuming constantly for at least a decade, this of course, to have a flow of money that it does not go down after two or three weeks of the premiere as it usually happens. This comes hand in hand with the famous season passes, which are basically subscription packages that are paid in advance for content that will come in the future. The issue here is that spending on one of these things requires that you have total faith in what is going to be delivered to you, because in fact, you do not know exactly what you are buying. Despite the fact that whenever this practice is announced for this or that game, there is a general complaint, the companies continue to do it.

highly anticipated announcements

Marketing is a crucial part of the video game industry. The way in which expectations are created around this or that game, for example, to generate pre-sales and, of course, a large number of users at the time of launch, often dictates the future of an entire studio. For this reason, companies tend to rush announcements of titles that are actually years away from being ready to go on the market, in order to generate noise and thus have more time to present a robust marketing campaign. The issue is that all this can and often is counterproductive. Waiting four, five or even more years for a game to come out often just causes interest to fade completely.