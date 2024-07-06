This information has been shared by Exputer which claims that the mobile version is the result of a strategic alliance between the two companies, originally announced in 2018.

There is no official confirmation on Final Fantasy 14 for mobile

It should be noted that up to now no project has been announced between the two companies and that there has been no confirmation whatsoever that Final Fantasy 14 will be coming to mobile. However, earlier this year, it was claimed that Tencent had canceled an unannounced mobile game based on Square Enix’s Nier series, possibly the first in a series of collaborations between the two companies. According to Reuters, high development costs, royalties, and fees for mobile platforms contributed to the decision to cancel the project.

Tencent’s support would certainly be essential for the Mobile version management of the game, as the Square Enix team already has to manage the PC and console versions, including the recently released Xbox version.

Obviously the arrival on mobile It would be great news for many gamers if their existing subscription also allowed them to play on smartphones and tablets at no additional cost, essentially creating a portable version of the online RPG. At the same time (and this is the most important part for Square Enix), it would allow them to reach new audiences in new regions (especially Southeast Asia) where mobile devices are the primary gaming platform for many.