Millionaires, Águilas Doradas, Nacional, América and Alianza Petrolera They are already fixed in the semifinal home runs. There are only three places left and there are seven applicants. These are the accounts for the last day, which will be held this Wednesday at 7 pm.

Boyacá Chicó (29 points, +6 goal difference)

The recently promoted player has had a great campaign, but of the last ten games they have only won one. A win or draw against Deportivo Cali in Palmaseca will be enough to qualify. His good goal difference helps him in case of defeat, since Santa Fe, Medellín and Pasto would have to win to get him out; the last two, by many goals.

Santa Fe (26 points, +6)

El León squared the box with the win against Huila in El Campín. They qualify for the finals, beating Once Caldas in Manizales. If they tie, they need three of the four teams that follow them in the table (Medellín, Pasto, La Equidad and Junior) not to win. He could go in losing, but they would also have to lose all those behind.

Medellin (26 points, +1)

It closes at the Atanasio Girardot against one of the candidates for relegation, Unión Magdalena. He must win by at least the same difference as Pasto to qualify. It could enter with a tie, if the Nariñenses do not win, nor does La Equidad or Junior. In case of defeat, you need to also drop grasshoppers, belayers and sharks.

Grass (26 points, 0)

Flabio Torres, DT of Pasto. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

It will close at the Libertad stadium, against Envigado. They have to win and not Santa Fe or Medellín. It could also be the combination that, even if DIM wins, Pasto does so by a difference of two more goals: that would give Flabio Torres’ men the box. With the tie, they would enter if Santa Fe or Medellín lose and Equidad and Junior do not win. They could even lose, but they would have to do it by two goals less than DIM and that Alexis García and ‘Bolillo’ Gómez also lose.

Equity (25 points, +3)

On the last date he will play against Millonarios in El Campín. It must win and not two teams between Santa Fe, Medellín and Pasto. A tie could help him, if DIM and Pasto lose and Junior does not win. Defeat leaves him out.

Junior (25 points, -2)



The 0-0 on Saturday against Pereira took away many of their chances of qualifying. They will have to beat Huila in Neiva and not win three out of four (Santa Fe, Medellín, Pasto and La Equidad). A tie would not do them much good: Santa Fe would have to lose by seven or more goals, Medellín by four or more, Pasto by two or more and La Equidad by any score.

Tolima (23 points, -3)

You need a miracle. They have to thrash Nacional and wait for Medellín, Pasto, La Equidad and Junior to lose. Numerically, it could get there. In practice, it is eliminated.

