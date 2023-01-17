Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Lose weight in check: These are the best diets. (symbolic photo) © AsierRomeroCarballo/PantherMedia

There are many diets, but do they really help? Which, according to expert rankings, are the most effective and which ones you should stay away from.

Kassel – Many people are adopting a healthier diet or want to lose a few kilos. But losing weight is not easy. Especially in the jungle of diets, it is often difficult to distinguish between the good and the less recommendable. New diets have been coming up for decades. It is difficult to keep track here and decide on a diet that is healthy and suitable for weight loss.

That US News & World Reports annually selects the most effective diets that are also supposed to be healthy. A jury of experts took a closer look at various weight loss programs – these are the results.

Lose weight: A jury of experts chooses the best diets in the diet ranking – and the unhealthiest ways to lose weight

US News & World Reports assembled a panel of 33 health professionals, including nutritionists and physicians specializing in diabetes or heart health. They evaluated the most sensible diets and the unhealthiest ways to lose weight from around 35 nutritional models. There are different categories:

Diets that are best for losing weight

The best nutritional methods for a healthy lifestyle

Diets that are easy to implement

However, the experts also bundle the best general diets from all categories.

Lose weight: These are the top 3 diets in the expert ranking

The Mediterranean diet ranks first for the sixth time in a row. It is true that weight loss is not immediate, but it is long-term and healthy. It’s no surprise that the Mediterranean diet remains the best diet out there, said nutritionist Lisa Drayer CNN. “It’s easy to follow and offers a healthy eating style,” Drayer continues.

Strictly speaking, it’s me on the Mediterranean diet not a diet, but a way of eating. However, it can also help with weight loss. It is a holistic concept that focuses on a balanced diet in the style of Mediterranean countries such as Italy or Greece. Plant foods such as fruit and vegetables are mainly consumed, as well as whole grain products, beans, nuts, seafood, poultry and unsaturated fats, for example from virgin olive oil. Numerous studies have shown that using the Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of certain chronic Diseases such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes are reduced will. The German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases found out in 2021 that a Mediterranean diet also memory loss and dementia.

Weight loss guarantees in the ranking: the flexitarian and dash diet

The Dash diet (abbreviation for “Dietary Approches to Stop Hypertension) and the Flexitarian diet (flexible vegetarians) take 2nd and 3rd place. Both are characterized by simple implementation and long-term weight loss success.

In the Dash diet is mostly fat and foods containing cholesterol are removed from the menu. The diet was developed by doctors to treat high blood pressure and cholesterol levels to prevent The diet consists mainly of vegetables, fruit, fish, whole grains, low-fat dairy products and protein-rich foods such as legumes or eggs.

Flexitarians, on the other hand, eat a mostly plant-based diet, mostly vegetarian. the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) assumes that flexitarians tend to live healthier lives. People who follow a flexitarian diet not only want to lose weight, but also improve their overall health. This diet reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, according to the US News & World Report expert panel.

Lose weight: raw food diet takes last place in the ranking

In the expert ranking, the raw food diet performed worst. There are numerous variations on the raw food diet, but essentially it is based on consuming foods that have not been cooked, processed, microwaved, irradiated, genetically modified, or treated with pesticides or herbicides.

The experts criticize that it is difficult to absorb all the important nutrients with this form of nutrition. “A raw food diet can lead to temporary weight loss. However, most won’t be able to sustain it long-term because it’s too restrictive and can lead to serious nutritional deficiencies,” explained Vanita Rahman, a physician specializing in internal medicine.

The best diet for you and your body is entirely up to you personal goals on. One healthy and balanced nutrition promotes health. Some foods are even said to prolong life. (Vivian Werg)