The twenty-sixth edition of the PUCP Lima Film Festival The curtain came down remembering the actor Diego Bertie, paying homage to Yvonne Frayssinet and delivering the long-awaited awards. The ceremony where the actress Alejandra Guerra was master of ceremonies, was held in the new room of the Cultural Center of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

The evening began with a video that showed the film productions where Diego Bertie stood out, who precisely on Friday celebrated a week of his early departure. Nostalgia, without a doubt, overwhelmed the attendees.

The film “Piedra noche”, by the Argentinian Iván Fund, was the best film and the best director was the Bolivian Kiro Russo for The Great Movement.

“Willaq pirqa, the cinema of my people”, won the award for best Peruvian film. The film in Quechua, starring Víctor Acurio, is directed by César Galindo and also won the Best Made in Peru Film and Audience Award categories.

The film presents Sistu, a boy who lives in a community in Cusco, where a traveling cinema arrives, which causes a whole debate in the town. “Thanks to the public that has caught Willaq pirqa and especially to many young people who told me that when they saw the film they remembered their ancestors. That gave me hope that in the future the town will be multicultural, that’s why I work in the Quechua language and I do it in a contemporary way. Hopefully in the future we will see more cinema in Quechua”, said the filmmaker.

The Peruvian documentary Pakucha by Tito Catacora, made in Aymara, won the jury award for best documentary and honorable mention for best Peruvian film. “This award is in memory of my nephew Oscar (Catacora),” he said, remembering the filmmaker from Puno and director of the acclaimed Wiñaypacha, who died last November at the young age of 34 and who was able to collaborate on this film.

“He will not be physically present, but he will always be in the hearts of each of us. The award is addressed to all the original peoples of Peru, America and the world”. He said at the ceremony about the film that it pays homage to the ancient rituals practiced to care for the alpaca.

Tito Catocora. Director of the documentary “Pakucha”. Photo: diffusion

“This is an act of love”

It was the actress Mónica Domínguez, who addressed Yvonne Frayssinet, the honoree of this edition. “We all love Yvonne, for your impeccable career, for the endearing characters that she has given us in theater, film and television. For your ability to work, for your correction, for being a good person. There are too many reasons for us to love you so much.”

Already on stage, the first actress could not help but be moved to the point of trembling. “Oh my God, what a beautiful moment, I am enjoying it. I want to congratulate the organizers who celebrate 26 years supporting Peruvian cinema and calling filmmakers from all over the world. This is undoubtedly an act of love, and I celebrate having chosen to love my profession that gives me a lot of satisfaction, friends who are here and I love them so much despite the difficulties we have had to go through, but we continue to move forward, yes. On the other hand, I want to compare this moment, this recognition with all those who are no longer here because they left but left us a wonderful legacy, that without that legacy we would not be here like today when we remember Diego Bertie. Our mission is to transmit emotions, sensations, to transmit to the other something that is born from us. Thank you for this moment, for this honour”