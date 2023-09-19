This year, Nintendo has bombarded us with a large number of epic video games that have everyone biting their nails with the anxiety generated by waiting for their releases. As if this were not enough, we have had several Nintendo Directs with more details that only increase the hype for the arrival of these wonders.

But there’s something he hasn’t told us yet. Nintendo and that is something we all need to know. That is, how much memory space will these titles require? Well, here we have the complete list so you can consult it:

Another Code: Recollection: 6 GB

Boaty Tanks: 3 GB

Dave the Diver: 1.9GB

Fragment’s Note 2+: 4.3GB

Long Gone Days: 2.5GB

Mario vs. donkey kong: 2GB

Paleo Pins: 2.3GB

Princess Peach: Showtime: 8 GB

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: 11.7GB

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: 3.6GB

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft: 4.9GB

Wargroove 2: 667MB

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It’s not bad, I mean, I’m not going to buy all of them either, but it’s good to have this information to get organized.