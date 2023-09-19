Tuesday, September 19, 2023
They find the remains of the fighter plane that flew without a pilot in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World
0
They find the remains of the fighter plane that flew without a pilot in the United States

An $80 million plane disappears, flying without a pilot.

An $80 million plane disappears, flying without a pilot.

The authorities

The United States authorities confirmed in the last hours that The remains of the F-35 fighter plane, which according to the official report was flying without a pilot this Monday, September 18 after an emergency, were found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, two hours from JB Charleston’s base.

