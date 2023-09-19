They find the remains of the fighter plane that flew without a pilot in the United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
An $80 million plane disappears, flying without a pilot.
An $80 million plane disappears, flying without a pilot.
The United States authorities confirmed in the last hours that The remains of the F-35 fighter plane, which according to the official report was flying without a pilot this Monday, September 18 after an emergency, were found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, two hours from JB Charleston’s base.
🚨 #BREAKING: The Missing F-35 fighter jet has reportedly been found, crashed in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but the Marines have ordered the grounding of all plans across the world for the next few days 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pvGRUkQROm
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2023
