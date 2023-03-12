Sunday, March 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Figure Skating | Team Fintastic’s third Junior World Cup gold in formation skating

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Figure Skating | Team Fintastic’s third Junior World Cup gold in formation skating

The team rose from third place in the short program to the winner with a total score of 191.72.

Finnish team Team Fintastic took their third straight Junior World Championship in formation skating when they left the others behind with a strong free program in Angers, France on Saturday.

The team rose from third place in the short program to the winner with a total score of 191.72. Canada’s Team Nexxice scored 188.65 and USA’s Team Skyliners scored 186.63. Suomen Dream Edges Junior finished fourth with 177.18 points.

“When the world’s best junior teams are there and to win such a competition, something must have been done right. The program as a whole was very good. There was a small beauty flaw, but it didn’t solve anything. The ice was apparently really slippery today, as many teams had bad luck on the way,” Fintastic’s coach Laura Spiridovitch said in the release.

#Figure #Skating #Team #Fintastics #Junior #World #Cup #gold #formation #skating

See also  Board | Minister of Justice Henriksson: Center your table for the repetition of the Sámi district law
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cyberpunk 2077: Nvidia will show Ray Tracing Overdrive mode at GDC 2023

Cyberpunk 2077: Nvidia will show Ray Tracing Overdrive mode at GDC 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result