The Fifa This Thursday, it presented a new digital platform that includes the397 sanctioned clubs with the prohibition of registering players, as part of its efforts to promote transparency in football and provide all information in relation to the activities of its judicial bodies.

The platform can be consulted on the official website of Fifa and the entities that appear in it will not be able to register any footballer, neither nationally nor internationally, whether amateur or professional, during the entire period of validity of the measure.

New players will only be able to re-register when the sanction or the administration of the Fifa lift it, in general when the club has corrected the non-compliance for which it was sanctioned.

The Fifa recalled that the prohibition of registering players, contemplated in the legal structure of the entity, is part of the disciplinary measures that its legal authorities or the Football Court They have the power to impose on the clubs.

The main objective of the platform is to provide interest groups, including players and clubs, as well as the general public, with a list of all entities subject to this veto and will be updated periodically to contain accurate information. on the sanctioned clubs.

Among them are the Argentiness Independiente, San Lorenzo, Banfield, Unión de Santa Fe and Central Córdoba, the Chilean Colo Colo, the Paraguayan Olimpia, the Portuguese Boavista, the Czech Sparta de Prague and the Spanish El Ejido, San Roque, Real Unión and Santa Teresa female.

From Spain there are Real Unión, El Ejido, San Roque and the female Santa Teresa, while from Italy they are Venezia, Nerostellati, Chievo Verona, Ostuni, Foggia and Valdivara.

In the long list published by the Fifa On their website there is no equipment from the Colombian Professional Soccer. The clubs of the League and Promotion Tournament They will be able to register players without any complications.

With information from EFE.

