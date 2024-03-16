The situation in Haiti has deteriorated further and fighting broke out again between gangs and the police in neighborhoods of the capital Port-au-Prince on Friday evening, according to local media. Fires were started and roadblocks were set up. The country is awaiting the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, but it is still unclear who will succeed him.
#Fighting #gangs #police #leaderless #Haiti
