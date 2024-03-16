You can have all the money in the world, a collection of over seven thousand supercars (including countless one-offs, 600 Rolls Royces and 450 Ferraris) like the Sultan of Brunei, but you can never come close to the joy of becoming a Ferrari driver. Or maybe not…

Yesterday and the day before yesterday, behind closed doors, there were two spectacular days of testing by the Ferrari Corse Clienti department at Mugello. And it's just the beginning because that was the first test session of 2024. What did you ride on the track? Real racing cars, not collector's toys: the 499P Modificata made its debut, a car derived directly from the prototype that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and on which technological innovations will constantly be installed which will be gradually tested by the owners themselves.

About thirty examples of this “private” racing jewel were produced at a cost of 5.1 million each. It was brought to the track for the first time by a Belgian owner, but together with the Le Mans monster, 17 cars from the XX program also ran on the Tuscan circuit, laboratory cars that the Prancing Horse uses to develop new features to subsequently transfer to road cars and for competition.

But not only that: seven (seven!) Formula 1 cars from past seasons have also filmed at Mugello, ending up in the hands of very rich enthusiasts who emulate the exploits (ok, let's say they dream of them…) of Schumacher, Alesi, Vettel and co. And while obviously the driving skills are very different, the cars are exactly the same. Some even have an incredible list of victories. Whoever invented the Ferrari Corse Clienti program is a damn genius: he invented the real dream factory.