Fight on New York subway kills one person and leaves 5 injured

Shooter escaped and is being sought by police; investigations are investigating whether more than one person shot

An argument between 2 groups of teenagers ended in gunshots on Monday (12.Feb.2024) in the subway of New York (USA). One person died and 5 were injured.

The commotion occurred when the vehicle was passing through Mt. Eden station, in the Bronx, on the outskirts of New York. According to the AP Newsshots were fired when the train stopped at the station and the doors opened.

According to New York police, a 34-year-old man was killed. The following were injured: a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and 3 adults, aged 28, 29 and 71. Also according to the corporation, 4 of the injured are in serious condition.

The shooter fled. Police are investigating whether more than one person fired shots.

The confusion caused passengers to run from the train. The station was temporarily closed.