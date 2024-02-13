Meloni extends to the French far right: Reconquete! enter Ecr. The “project” for new alliances in Europe

The echoes of the political controversy have not yet died down, after the entry of the Reconquete MEP, Eric Zemmour's new right-wing party, Nicolas Bay in Giorgia Meloni's Ecr group. The score played by the opposition is always the same, the alleged extremist soul of the prime minister coming back to light. But beyond these cloying controversies that are launched by those like the left who now seem to no longer really have valid arguments and strength to oppose the prime minister and her government on the merits and are barking at the moon about the black danger. The recurring question among most let's say neutral observers is why make a deal with a weakened Zemmour and why now… and not after the June elections? Reconquete, which certainly didn't cause any disasters in the last presidential elections, appears to most as an ugly one faded copy of the much larger RN de la Le Pen, accredited by all polls as the most voted party in France.

The fact that Nicolas Bay, MEP who joined the Melonian group, was one of Le Pen's right-hand men until the presidential elections, fuels the doubt of those who see, especially at home, Zemmour's project as a failed experiment destined to fail, narrow as it appears, between the more extreme right of the Rassemblement National, on the one hand, and the more moderate right of the Républicains on the other.

Currently according to the latest Reconquete polls he is credited with 6/7%, which would still mean bringing 6 deputies to Strasbourg. But these are polls, because then, given the facts, it could also happen that the party does not exceed the 4% threshold. Better then, these astute observers of local politics and beyond always say, to wait for the outcome of the vote, and then position oneself in a more surgical manner. But knowing Meloni well and his great acumen, precisely in foreign policy, as he is amply demonstrating on the field in this first scant year and a half of government, one cannot think that this move was not thought out and evaluated in every detail. This is probably a precise strategy that Meloni, together with his very trusted squires in Brussels, led by the co-president of the group, Nicola Procaccini and the head of delegation Carlo Fidanza, has been pursuing for months.

Objective of Meloni and her group, which should see Fratelli d'Italia as the most represented group in the next parliament (and probably the second in the entire hemicycle) is much more subtle than a simple question of numbers (which certainly matters but not in this case or at least is certainly not a priority). The newspaper Economist two weeks ago he dedicated a long editorial to the Italian Prime Minister with the very eloquent title “Meloni's right-wing government isn't that scary after all”. We must not forget that the newspaper is the same one that in 2001 dedicated a cover to Berlusconi, defining him unfit to govern. So we are talking about a newspaper that is certainly not exactly close to center-right or conservative ideas. “Meloni could be a sign that the populist right is not always so bad once in government… All in all, Meloni provides an encouraging fact: the so-called far right in Europe can come into government and behave like normal conservatives…” .

The British newspaper writes and this is precisely where in our opinion one can also recognize the sense of alliance which is apparently difficult to understand in terms of ways and times. But Giorgia Meloni has a clear understanding of the path to follow and unlike many other leaders or supposed leaders, her every move follows a very specific project. The first step, in fact, was to gain credibility in Europe as an authoritative and credible leader. The operation was a complete success and perhaps even exceeded all the wildest expectations. Whether Schlein and Conte like it or not, the prime minister has certainly become a point of reference for Europe. All the alarms and proclamations launched by the left-wing mainstream before the vote on the risk of isolation in Europe and on the misfortunes that would come in series due to the right-wing government, have been sensationally contradicted by the facts. All the main international newspapers are recognizing Meloni's leading role in foreign policy (which is not suffered as often happened to other prime ministers in the past, but they try to play at the tables that count as protagonists).

Last in order New York Times, who a few days ago dedicated a long article to her fundamental role as a mediator and driving force of European foreign policy, with an interview with Nicola Procaccini, the co-president of the ECR. In other words, Meloni is demonstrating to the whole world that all ancestral fears towards the right are absolutely unfounded, at least of a liberal and conservative right (the extremism of the Germans of AfD, from which Meloni and his ECR group have always kept their distance) is another thing, like the one to which the prime minister and her party fully belong. Meloni's strategy is one that can be exemplified in four words: the right in the center and the center on the right. This is an evolution of the half-successful operation that Berlusconi carried out only in Italy when he wanted to ferry the right of the AN towards his idea of ​​a moderate centre. And it is from this perspective that the move to welcome Reconquete, left without a country in the European Parliament in the conservative group. It is difficult to understand where this strategy will lead but the clear intent is to try in every way to move away from the apathy that seems to have pervaded the People's Party, which in the last five years in the EP has seemed too often stuck on liberal and socialist positions.

Meloni's arrival in government has certainly also served to change the mood of European politics, and above all of the centre-right which, in order not to appear too close to the extremists, has chosen the comfortable but not very satisfying in electoral terms position of flattening out the socialist positions and liberals, losing authority and credibility. It is no coincidence that the popular people have suffered in all European countries in recent years, first and foremost our own. On many issues such as immigration, energy supply or even on the delicate mediation with those, like Orban, who are skeptical about aid to Ukraine, Giorgia Meloni has always been at center stage.

It is clear that many European leaders, defined as inconvenient, such as Le Pen and Orban, cannot help but look with ever greater interest at what Giorgia Meloni is making. A thought about a post-election alliance on the part of those like Le Pen who aspire to follow what Meloni managed to achieve at home could also be in the order of things. Because it is clear that a good success of the right, as indicated by all the polls, in June, could lead to that change of majority in Brussels too, capable of giving a turning point to the whole of European politics, in which the Ecr and Giorgia Meloni could not fail to play a role as absolute protagonists. Difficult operation and not without risks, but raise your hand if you would have bet on Meloni at Palazzo Chigi just three years ago? And then again, that once there, he would have shown similar authority and leadership not only at home but also on the international geopolitical scene?