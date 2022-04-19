Gearbox has detailed Coiled Captors, the first DLC expansion for Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which will see players attempting to liberate an old god from its icy prison when it arrives this Thursday, 21st April.

More specifically, Coiled Captors sends players on an adventure deep inside an icy mountain – where they’ll find “wintery wastelands, arid ruins, and flooding caverns” – and it’s here they’ll be tasked with freeing an old god from within the body of a mighty shark-like seawarg, via the time-honored Borderlands tradition of killing it to death.

Gearbox describes Coiled Captors – which can be accessed via Vesper’s first Mirror of Mystery – as a “repayable dungeon challenge”, explaining that as well as dealing with fierce resistance from the snake-like members of the Coiled, a secretive sect that worships ancient gods , players will need to tackle the four powerful forms of the DLC’s captive old god, Chums.

A new form will initially unlock on a weekly basis – each introducing new, more powerful attacks and abilities – and players will have to defeat the prior form before they can move onto the next. However, matters are complicated by the fact defeat during the battle flings challengers back out of the dungeon, meaning they’ll have to start over.

Completing the DLC will add its content pool – including five level layouts and Chums itself – to Wonderlands’ Chaos Chamber mode, and there’s also new gear and cosmetics to be acquired as players work toward that goal.

Coiled Captors is the first of four DLC releases for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – the others being Glutton’s Gamble, Molten Mirrors, and Shattering Spectreglass – and will be available either as part of the game’s season pass or as a separate purchase.

And if you’re curious whether Wonderlands is worth your time, Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell had mixed feelings when he reviewed it last month, calling it “scrappy, irritating [and] giving the impression of something stitched together on the fly – but at least it’s still earnestly, chaotically, relentlessly upbeat as it dutifully scrambles along.”