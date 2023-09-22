“The world of football is moved by the widespread sense of condolence for the passing of Giorgio Napolitano by virtue of his high and generous service to the Republic. An extraordinary fan of the blue shirt, he exalted its values ​​and shared his passion and emotions with all Italians on several occasions. For all of us he will always remain the World Champion President.”

FIGC number one Gabriele Gravina wanted to comment on Napolitano’s passing in this way. To remember and honor him, the Football Federation has arranged a minute’s silence to be observed before the start of the matches of all the weekend’s competitions, starting with tonight’s advance matches. At San Siro in the match between Milan and Verona, the minute will join that in memory of Giovanni Lodetti, a former great Rossoneri player, who also passed away today at the age of 81.