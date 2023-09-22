In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, this Friday (22), the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the world has the prospect of a “new Middle East” with the possible normalization of diplomatic relations between his country and Saudi Arabia.

These negotiations were addressed this week by Netanyahu in a meeting with American President Joe Biden and in an interview with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, who told American broadcaster Fox News that the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel is “closer every day”.

The Saudis condition the agreement on the signing of a defense pact with the United States, help in the development of its civil nuclear program and progress towards the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia will truly create a new Middle East,” Netanyahu said at the UN. He cited that the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and later extended to Morocco and Sudan, “heralded the beginning of a new era of peace”, but the Israeli prime minister highlighted “that we are close of an even more dramatic breakthrough: a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.”

“This peace will go a long way toward ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. It will encourage other Arab states to normalize their relations with Israel. It will increase the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. It will encourage a broader reconciliation between Judaism and Islam, between Jerusalem and Mecca, between the descendants of Isaac and the descendants of Ishmael. These are all tremendous blessings,” Netanyahu said.

Regarding how these agreements can facilitate peace between Israel and the Palestinians, the prime minister argued that when they “see that most of the Arab world has reconciled with the Jewish state, they too will be more likely to abandon the fantasy of destroying Israel and to finally embrace the path of genuine peace with it.”

Netanyahu also spoke about the “curse” of the possibility of Iran completing the development of nuclear weapons and called for increased international pressure on Tehran.

“Eight years ago, Western powers promised that if Iran violated the nuclear deal, sanctions would be reactivated,” said the prime minister. “Well, Iran is violating the agreement, but the sanctions have not been reactivated. To stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions, this policy must change. Sanctions must be reactivated.”