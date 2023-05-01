Fifty years of partying and tradition are not fulfilled every day. The Great Moors and Christians Parade of Abanilla, one of the acts framed for the festivities in honor of the Holy Cross, shone in a very special way. As every May 1st, luxury and color took over the streets thanks to the outfits donned by the more than 1,500 festeros belonging to the different kábilas and retinues that make up this tradition, recovered in 1973 after decades without be celebrated.

The procession was opened by the pennant of the Santa Cruz Federation of Moors and Christians, which preceded a special pageantry prepared for the 50th anniversary. The Christian Band was formed by the Jaima Ballet, Knights of the Temple, Don Jaime I the Conqueror, Archers of Rocafull, Lancers of Avellaneda, Crusaders of Cuyalbe, Hosts of Alfonso X, Almogávares, Knights of El Cid, Knights and Ladies of Calatrava (Queen Cristiana and her Boata), Santa Ana, Mudéjares del Zurca and Villa de Favanella. And the Moorish Band was made up of Ballet AlZulum, Tuareg Al’Sahués, Aljama, Muladíes from Al’Banyala, Al’Jarea from Al-Margen (Reina Mora and her Pageantry), Alfaquíes from Al’Zulum, Almohades from Macitavera, Abbasíes from Al’ Padul, Muslims from Chicamo, Jaira, Muzalé, Umayyads from Mahoya, Al’Bayada and Albayad’Allah.

Holy Cross Federation



The recovery of this tradition, which remained in the collective memory of all the abanilleros, would not have materialized 50 years ago if the Federation of the Holy Cross had not been created. Its president, Teresa Martínez, described this Monday as “splendid and magnificent this great 50th anniversary parade.”

“We have experienced something historic and we have set a bar that we intend to maintain and improve in the coming years,” said the president. “Already in 2022 we created the camp and this year we intend to strengthen it,” she said. “We have also launched new activities that the residents are welcoming with great pleasure,” recalled the representative of the Federation.

For his part, the mayor of the town, José Antonio Blazco, praised “the great work that the Federation carries out every year, which has been reflected in a pristine parade full of beauty and showiness.” The mayor invited residents and visitors to “live with fervor both this Tuesday, with its popular events and festivals, and the great pilgrimage to the Mahoya hermitage”, two unavoidable appointments within the festive program.