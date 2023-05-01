Fifty years of partying and tradition are not fulfilled every day. The Great Moors and Christians Parade of Abanilla, one of the acts framed for the festivities in honor of the Holy Cross, shone in a very special way. As every May 1st, luxury and color took over the streets thanks to the outfits donned by the more than 1,500 festeros belonging to the different kábilas and retinues that make up this tradition, recovered in 1973 after decades without be celebrated.
The procession was opened by the pennant of the Santa Cruz Federation of Moors and Christians, which preceded a special pageantry prepared for the 50th anniversary. The Christian Band was formed by the Jaima Ballet, Knights of the Temple, Don Jaime I the Conqueror, Archers of Rocafull, Lancers of Avellaneda, Crusaders of Cuyalbe, Hosts of Alfonso X, Almogávares, Knights of El Cid, Knights and Ladies of Calatrava (Queen Cristiana and her Boata), Santa Ana, Mudéjares del Zurca and Villa de Favanella. And the Moorish Band was made up of Ballet AlZulum, Tuareg Al’Sahués, Aljama, Muladíes from Al’Banyala, Al’Jarea from Al-Margen (Reina Mora and her Pageantry), Alfaquíes from Al’Zulum, Almohades from Macitavera, Abbasíes from Al’ Padul, Muslims from Chicamo, Jaira, Muzalé, Umayyads from Mahoya, Al’Bayada and Albayad’Allah.
Holy Cross Federation
The recovery of this tradition, which remained in the collective memory of all the abanilleros, would not have materialized 50 years ago if the Federation of the Holy Cross had not been created. Its president, Teresa Martínez, described this Monday as “splendid and magnificent this great 50th anniversary parade.”
“We have experienced something historic and we have set a bar that we intend to maintain and improve in the coming years,” said the president. “Already in 2022 we created the camp and this year we intend to strengthen it,” she said. “We have also launched new activities that the residents are welcoming with great pleasure,” recalled the representative of the Federation.
For his part, the mayor of the town, José Antonio Blazco, praised “the great work that the Federation carries out every year, which has been reflected in a pristine parade full of beauty and showiness.” The mayor invited residents and visitors to “live with fervor both this Tuesday, with its popular events and festivals, and the great pilgrimage to the Mahoya hermitage”, two unavoidable appointments within the festive program.
Pilgrimage of the Holy Cross to Mahoya and traditional lunch
The pilgrimage of the Holy Cross to the Mahoya hermitage is another of the highlights of the Abanilla festivities. At five o’clock this Wednesday morning, a parade with a drum will announce the start of the day, which will be followed by a ‘Diana floreada’ with music. The mass will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the church of San José and, later, the pilgrimage will begin with the patron saint to her hermitage in Mahoya. The pilgrims will accompany the Santa Cruz firing her blunderbuss in the traditional places. Upon arrival in Mahoya, the flag will be filmed, by the Captains, and then the blessing of the water that will bathe the Holy Cross will take place. Then another Eucharist will be celebrated. At the end, the pilgrims will participate in the traditional lunch. The Holy Cross and the pilgrims will return to Abanilla after making a stop at the hermitage of Santa Ana, where the flag will be rolled again. After a break, the festivities will continue next Friday with a popular festival on the Paseo de la Ermita.
#Fifty #years #parades #shine #Abanilla
Leave a Reply