Burnt bodies after the bombing of prison facilities in the Olenivka colony in Donetsk, which housed more than a hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war. / REUTERS

The war in Ukraine has seen numerous clashes this Friday in Donbas, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernigov, Kherson, Zaporizhia or Mykolaiv, among other territories. The most tragic has been the bombing of a prison in the Olenivka colony in Donetsk, which has resulted in around fifty deaths. The pro-Russian authorities, who control the place, have denounced the attack and have attributed it to Ukraine. “53 people died and another 75 were injured” in the facilities that housed “Ukrainian prisoners of war,” says the Donetsk Territorial Defense Center on its Telegram account. At the end of the day, the number of wounded rises to 130. The same pro-Russian sources detail that, with the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, “the criminal regime in kyiv deliberately destroyed Ukrainian militiamen who surrendered to hide the traces of their war crimes against the civilian population of Donbas’.

Volodímir Zelenski’s government denies the accusations and blames what happened on the Kremlin. The General Staff assures that the Russians “deliberately” fired on the detention center to “blame” Ukraine for committing war crimes and “hide” theirs, such as “torture of prisoners and executions.”

Some partial information suggests that the separatists had several Grad artillery batteries near the prison and that the Ukrainian forces would have tried to destroy them with their HIMARS rockets. The leader of the self-proclaimed republic, Denis Pushilin, points out that more than 190 prisoners were in the prison and denies that there were foreign citizens, according to the Russian agency Interfax.

From the SBU, the Ukrainian Intelligence Service, they indicate that there were members of the Azov Regiment captured in the barracks after their surrender at the Azovstal factory in Mariúpol in May. The founder and first commander of the battalion, Andriy Biletskyi, declares that the Russians have killed his comrades at night, after “deliberately” moving them to a separate building, and announces the search for all those involved in this “mass murder of prisoners of war”. war”.

SBU sources say that artillery strikes were recorded from Russian positions in the direction of Olenivka. And, according to their version, they intercepted telephone conversations in which the pro-Russians supposedly confirmed that the Kremlin troops were to blame for the bombing. “Even the militants of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic do not believe the lies of Russian propaganda. All the recordings will be presented as evidence in the corresponding criminal proceedings. According to the newspaper ‘Pravda’, Ukrainian intelligence warns that Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group undertook the bombing without coordinating it with the Moscow Ministry of Defense.

“Operation False Flag”



From the Ukrainian Presidency, adviser Mijailo Polodiak explained that “the scale and speed of the information campaign by Russian propagandists indicate that it was a planned and organized action.” Furthermore, he argues that “there are no operational military objectives” for the kyiv Army in that locality. In that sense, he remarked that it is a “classic, cynical and elaborate false flag operation”, since “some of those captured were transferred to the facilities a few days before the crime.”

kyiv’s effort to deny its authorship is not trivial. If the Russian version were true, the Ukrainian forces would have bombed their own compatriots in one of their biggest strategic mistakes of the entire war; especially, because in this prison were some of those considered “heroes” of the Mariupol resistance by the Zelensky government itself.

This is just one more chapter in the black book that has been written in Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered its invasion on February 24. Another twenty settlements have suffered offensives this Friday. Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Slaviansk, Bakhmut and Dnipropetrovsk, among other territories, have been bombed. In Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian authorities have denounced a Russian attack with cluster bombs –prohibited by several international conventions– near a bus stop that has resulted in five deaths and thirteen injuries. The head of the local regional council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, has condemned the “intentional attack against civilians.” Both the Zelenski Administration and Amnesty International have denounced that Russia has been using this type of ammunition for five months.

A controversial video from the Russian Embassy encourages people to move to the country



Yesterday, the Russian Embassy in Spain published a controversial video on Twitter to encourage citizens to move to their country. The recording, with a duration of 53 seconds, shows Russia’s claims such as architecture, gastronomy, historical richness, ballet, traditional values ​​or Christianity. It also includes that Moscow has “beautiful women”, vodka, hospitality and “cheap water, electricity and gas”, in addition to “an economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions”, collects the video in a clear attack against the West. Finally, in white, blue and red colors (alluding to the Russian flag), the Embassy urges citizens: «It’s time to move to Russia! Do not delay, winter is coming », in reference to the possible problems of the gas cut to Europe.