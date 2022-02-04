Elena Narozanski, special adviser on women and equality in the cabinet of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned on February 4. He is the latest person to resign amid the Downing Street party scandal as the UK went through strict restrictions due to Covid-19. The controversy has cost Johnson no-confidence petitions from some lawmakers.

An avalanche of resignations and requests for a motion of censure against Boris Johnson shake the British Government.

Elena Narozansky, special adviser to the prime minister on women and equality, Department of Culture, Media and Sport, and extremism, resigned in the last hours, after the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

This is the controversy over at least 16 parties held at the British government headquarters in which Johnson participated, just when the rest of the country’s citizens were under strict confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Narozanski’s resignation follows that of four other key officials from the prime minister’s team: the head of the Political Unit, Munira Mirza, the chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister’s main private secretary, Martin Reynolds, and the director communications, Jack Doyle.

Although the specific reasons that led Narozanski to leave the government have not been published, his resignation comes just one day after Mirza left. The British press highlights that she has been loyal to the former head of the Political Unit.

On Thursday, February 3, Mirza’s resignation dealt an abrupt blow to Johnson because he worked with the prime minister for 14 years, from his time as mayor of London. In addition, he had backed the premier amid revelations that Johnson and his staff violated health rules they had imposed on the nation.

But the fact that Johnson again refused to apologize for “the defamatory accusation” against Labor leader Keir Starmer, for the case of pedophile Jimmy Savile, was the straw that broke the camel’s back and Mirza decided to step aside.

The official was quickly replaced on Thursday by Andrew Griffith, a millionaire ex-executive of the Sky media company and a man close to Johnson.

MPs backing the prime minister are attempting to portray what is now known as the ‘Downing Street meltdown’ as Johnson making good on his promise to MPs to take action in the wake of allegations of breaching the rules.

“The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes to the upper level of 10 Downing Street and that is what he has delivered… The Prime Minister is taking charge,” Energy Minister Greg Hands said. .

But others are not so satisfied with that explanation. Johnson’s grip on power has been undermined by public anger over revelations that his staff held office parties, birthday celebrations and so-called “wine Fridays” on several occasions between 2020 and 2021, while at Millions of citizens in the UK were barred from meeting friends and family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Calls for Johnson’s resignation continue

Although the scandal has transpired for several weeks, Johnson has been fighting for his political credibility since last January 31, the permanent deputy secretary of the Cabinet Office, Sue Gray, delivered a report on the case.

In the report, Gray indicated that there were “lacks of leadership” and judgment regarding the parties held at the seat of government. He also noted that the meetings were marked by excessive alcohol consumption and a “dysfunctional dynamic”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a Downing Street press conference on the government’s coronavirus action plan, in London on March 3, 2020. © Frank Augstein/AP

Johnson, who initially tried to distance himself from the accusations by alluding that they were work meetings, ended up acknowledging the facts and apologized. Although he did not admit any personal wrongdoing.

However, his words have not been enough and more than 10 deputies have publicly asked the leader of the Government to resign. Several of them have announced that they have sent letters asking for a motion of censure to eventually remove him from office. The local press highlights that possibly more legislators have already requested it in private.

Under party rules, such a vote is triggered if 15% of lawmakers from the caucus, currently 54 members, write separate letters requesting the motion. If Johnson lost that vote, he would be replaced as party leader and prime minister.

A dozen parties held in the questionable conditions are also under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

With AP and local media