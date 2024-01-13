In Krasnoyarsk, a 14-year-old teenager died after tubing. The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia reported this on January 13.

According to investigators, the deceased and his 13-year-old friend came to ride an unauthorized slide near Ulyanovsky Prospekt.

“During the descent on an inflatable tube, the teenager skidded and fell into a cliff from a 15-meter height. The child died from his injuries before the ambulance arrived,” the department reported on Telegram.

Upon the death of a minor, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”). Investigators are inspecting the scene of the incident and establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The Investigative Committee clarified to Izvestia that the teenager came to visit his grandmother from another district of Krasnoyarsk for the weekend. While riding down the hill, he hoped that he would have time to jump off the tubing at the right moment.

Earlier, on January 11, a child broke his collarbone while riding in the snow on an inflatable sled in the Leningrad region. The two-year-old boy was sent to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture. After all the necessary procedures, the child was released for outpatient treatment.