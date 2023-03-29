Since the announcement of the new F1 rules for 2026, quotes have been pouring in from people who say they have a ‘genuine interest’ in establishing an F1 team. For now, only the partnership between Cadillac and Andretti seems to come close to a race team. One of the other interested parties is former team principal of the BAR F1 team, Craig Pollock. He would like to set up the Formula Equal team.

Pollock explains the idea of ​​his intended F1 team to CNN“The concept is to build an F1 team, 50 percent men, 50 percent women, which is extremely difficult to do when you have an existing F1 team. It’s a lot easier with a blank sheet of paper.’ From the driver team to the boardroom; everywhere the ratio should be 50-50.

Apparently, Pollock has been working behind the scenes on his plan for four years. He acknowledges that there is a lot of work to be done before a female driver gets into an F1 car. ‘We know that we have to go through the training systems. We know we have to build it up because at the moment there are not enough women trained at the level of F1,” said Pollock.

Which woman could be in F1 in 2026?

Pollock has not yet announced which people he would hire and therefore also not which drivers are on his wish list. The lead candidate will undoubtedly be Jamie Chadwick. She won the W-series in 2021 and 2022 and is now driving in the Indy NXT, the entry-level class to IndyCar. In addition, the Dutch Beitske Visser and Maya Weug could win the F1 seat.

Pollock’s F1 career

Pollock was the manager of F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve. When Villeneuve had seen it at Williams, the driver and his manager decided to set up their own team together called British American Racing. From 1999 to 2002, Villeneuve and Pollock tried to force a breakthrough in F1. That failed and Pollock was fired at the end of 2002. Villeneuve still drove for BAR in 2003, but was replaced for the last race.