England and Scotland football.
STAR+
2:40 pm: England soccer, Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
2:40 pm: Brentford vs. Wolves
3 pm: Scotland football, Hiebernian vs. hearts
ESPN
3:15 pm: England football, Everton vs. Manchester City
ESPN 2
6 pm: NBA, Thunder vs. Knicks
ESPN EXTRA
7 pm: NHL, New York vs. Washington
10 p.m.: Anaheim vs. vegas
#Sports #programming #Wednesday #December
