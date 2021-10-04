“We encourage Covid-19 vaccinations and support the position of the World Health Organization: safe, fair and equitable access is essential in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines ”. FIFA makes its voice heard on the vaccine situation and praises the British government’s decision to “allow fully vaccinated players to represent their respective countries in the next World Cup qualifying matches and to return from a red list country on conditions. tailor-made quarantine “.

London thunders

–

Yesterday the British government spoke out harshly against unvaccinated players. In the Premier League, only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have more than half of the staff already vaccinated. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Times: “Vaccines work, too many have chosen not to get vaccinated and it’s disappointing. They are role models, so many young people look at them and they should recognize this and the difference it can make in terms of encouraging others ”. England coach Gareth Southgate also urged his players to get vaccinated to avoid losing matches if they have to isolate themselves after contracting Covid: “Our concern is to help everyone overcome this pandemic and I see no other way than a extensive vaccination program “.