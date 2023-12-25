If you drive near Schiphol, the so-called J30 signs warn you that you sometimes have to duck for passing aircraft. In Spain they have similar signs, but it shows a drone and a helicopter. These signs remind you that you should wave, because you are probably being watched.

If officers are checking somewhere in the Netherlands, a notification will appear in Flitsmeister soon enough. In Spain, the police use drones to hand out fines, and they are a lot more difficult to pin to a fixed location in the app. The drones have a range of up to 10 kilometers. As soon as a report has been made, the drone could be somewhere completely different.

A spokesperson for Flitsmeister says: 'We do not warn about this, but users will probably report this in our app. Because it has no fixed location, the warning will keep changing on the map.' Incidentally, the drones often remain in sight of the officers, so those 10 kilometers would be an exception.

The drones do not check speed, but other traffic violations. This includes overtaking over a solid line or dumper sticking. One officer controls the drone while another observes the violations on the camera images. The maximum height of the drone is 120 meters.

In the event of a violation, the officers will try to stop the driver, but it is also possible to issue a fine. According to Spanish Neomotor uses the Director General of Traffic a total of 39 drones from different brands, 3 of which are flying around the Canary Islands.

Helicopters do check for speed

Flitsmeister has no chance against another fine. The Spanish police deploy twelve helicopters to monitor traffic, which can issue speeding fines. For example, there are images showing how a Porsche is caught by a police helicopter at 285 km/h. A convertible with a good co-driver is the only solution. Or just stick to the speed…