Cairo (dpa)

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), was keen to mourn the Moroccan Oussama El Asri, a player for the Spanish team PAS Roses, who died in a traffic accident in the province of Girona. Infantino said on his account on the Instagram platform: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends, and everyone in their clubs at this time.” “The sad one… rest in peace.”

