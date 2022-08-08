We continue with the revelations of FIFA 23 and the one that comes has to do with some 2 key features for many users, the progression in Pro Clubs and Volta.

As you surely know, Pro Clubs are those 11v11 online matches where players control a single footballer and balls are made in some challenges that get very intense. Now, this element was always separate from return.

The developers behind this project revealed that these two sections will now contain shared progression, a detail that doesn’t sound crazy at all.

What you search EA with this, is that regardless of whether you are playing online or not with your friends, you will have progression in both sections. This will save a lot of time for those players who can’t cope and really want to be playing FIFA 23 beyond conventional challenges.

Image: Electronic Arts

Secondly, return It takes two years with customization and that is a detail that those who play Pro Clubs they also want. Uniting both sounds logical and unlocking options in the two sections is the right step.

FIFA 23: What does it mean that the progression of Pro Clubs and Volta are shared?

Just like the name suggests, progression in both modes means your pro player can grow in both Pro Clubs like in return. That way, you can unlock content. Every time you play, you will receive season points and coins return.

Likewise, not all Volta unlockables work in Pro Clubsbut the ones that do, like the tattoos, do appear in the 11v11 matches and that’s something to add more variety to the game.

If Volta and Pro Clubs had crossplay, maybe those who take advantage of these modes will not all feel burned outbut, we understand that it can be a problem to balance so many platforms at the same time in such an experience.

Don't forget that FIFA 23 comes out on September 30 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Nintendo Switch.