The Ladepark Seed & Greet is located in Hilden, on the outskirts of Düsseldorf, and has been defined by many as an oasis of peace in which to recharge your electric car while remaining in the water. The brilliant idea flashed in Tesla’s mind, who thought it well to install a pool where you can relax while waiting for your EV to finish recharging the battery.

Basically, it is a mobile container measuring 8 meters in length, 2.5 in width and 1.35 in depth: only four people can access it at the same time and can do it for a maximum time of 10 minutes, that is what is necessary for a refueling. This is because, as mentioned, in the area surrounding the pool there are 40 Tesla Supercharger stations, 12 Fastned columns and other 44 standard sockets that make the equipped bistro managed by Roland Schüren one of the largest charging stations in Germany. Clearly, to use the swimming pool there are some rules to be categorically respected: first of all, access to the pool is subject to app verification of the actual stop for recharging, moreover children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and finally the clothing must be suitable for the pool. Limited, at least for the moment, the times of use of the pool, which go from Thursday to Sunday between 14 and 19 and only until 28 August.

A positive aspect of this initiative is that to use the pool service, or Superpool as it has been defined, it is not mandatory to charge a Tesla car: access to the tank is in fact allowed to all owners of electric cars of any brand who are preparing to restore battery power at that charging station. Good news for those who own an EV and, waiting to see the charge of their battery increase by percentage, choose not to want to suffer the pains of the infernal heat of these months.

Image: Youtube screenshot “Tesla Welt Podcast”